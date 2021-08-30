Lucifer Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bring Me His Head" From Upcoming New Album "Lucifer IV"

Lucifer return with a new advance track and music video "Bring Me His Head", that pays tribute to the 1976 Stephen King horror movie classic "Carrie". The track is iff the band's upcoming album "Lucifer IV", due out October 29th.

Tells frontwoman Johanna Sadonis:

"'Carrie' is one of my favorite movies. Being an outsider myself my entire life, I've always identified with her. We are very excited that this time we got to work with director Amir Chamdin and photographer Crille Forsberg on our videos. Their body of work is quite breathtaking, if you look it up, so it was a real honor. The video to 'Bring Me His Head' is only one part of the story but we can't give anything more away at this point."