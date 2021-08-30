Svartulven Premiere New Song "The Crystal Scythe of the Old" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ruins of Desolation, Transcendense for the Other Side"

Greek black metal band named Svartulven premiere a new song entitled “The Crystal Scythe of the Old”, taken from their forthcoming debut album "Ruins of Desolation, Transcendense for the Other Side". The record is scheduled for release in September or October 2021 by The Chalice Productions.

Check out now "The Crystal Scythe of the Old" streaming via YouTube below.



