Svartulven Premiere New Song "The Crystal Scythe of the Old" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ruins of Desolation, Transcendense for the Other Side"
Greek black metal band named Svartulven premiere a new song entitled “The Crystal Scythe of the Old”, taken from their forthcoming debut album "Ruins of Desolation, Transcendense for the Other Side". The record is scheduled for release in September or October 2021 by The Chalice Productions.
Check out now "The Crystal Scythe of the Old" streaming via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gaslighter Premiere Slipknot Cover
- Next Article:
Lucifer Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Svartulven Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.