Mortiferum Premiere New Track "Eternal Procession" From Upcoming New Album "Preserved In Torment"
Death/doom metal outfit Mortiferum return with their new advance track "Eternal Procession" taken from their upcoming sophomore album "Preserved In Torment", which features artwork by guitarist Chase Slaker, mastering by Dan Lowndes (Cerebral Rot, Spectral Voice), and design by Dan Fried (Cerebral Rot, Witch Vomit, Vastum). The record is scheduled for a November 5 release date by Profound Lore Records.
