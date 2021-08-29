Psycho Premiere New Song "Vulture Church" From Upcoming New Album

New England grindcore veterans Psycho return with "Vulture Church", the band’s fifth full-length among a few dozen EPs and splits. The record drops next month via Selfmadegod, but the title track is available to stream via YouTube below right now.





Explains drummer/vocalist Charlie Infection:

“‘Vulture Church’ is about a church we went to in Lima, Peru. It was an older church in total disrepair; the walls were blown out and it was so worn down and abandoned that some local vultures had taken over the church!”