Kallias Premiere New Single "Supermassive"

New Jersey prog-metal quartet, Kallias premiere a new single entitled “Supermassive” streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

"Kallias are thrilled to announce the release of 'Supermassive'. Our first piece of music with vocals, featuring Nicole and Chris.. We felt it was a necessary step to indefinitely progressing our sound, with the majority of the new material calling for vocals. The concept behind the video entertains the idea of humans being biologically altered or mechanically enhanced against their will, becoming a kind of modified hybrid being. It can also signify the acceptance of such experiments, resulting in a feeling of enlightenment while becoming a better version of yourself. The next phase for Kallias will be releasing our first full length record in 2022, diving deeper into this concept, and we can't wait to unleash our truest form."