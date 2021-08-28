MØL Premiere New Single & Music Video “Serf” From Upcoming New Album “Diorama”
MØL‘s new album “Diorama” has been announced for a November 05th release by Nuclear Blast Records. The band recorded the outing with Tue Madsen (Gojira, Meshuggah), who also oversaw the mixing duties for it. The single “Serf” has premiered online via the below music video. Kim Song Sternkopf and Ken Lund Klejs co-directed the clip.
