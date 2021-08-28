Shadow Of Intent Premiere Cover Of Lamb Of God Classic “Laid To Rest”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Shadow Of Intent premiere their take on Lamb Of God‘s classic “Laid To Rest“. That track was first released on Lamb Of God‘s 2004 record “Ashes Of The Wake“.
Shadow Of Intent will be touring this fall with Born Of Osiris. Below’s where that trek will stop:
10/29 Sauget, IL – Pops
10/30 Fort Wayne, IN – Pieres
11/02 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon
11/03 Patchogue, NY – Stereo Garden
11/05 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
11/06 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
11/07 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
11/09 Reading, PA – Reverb
11/10 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
11/11 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
11/12 Huntington, WVC – The Loud
11/13 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Music Hall
11/14 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs
11/16 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
11/17 Madison, WI – The Annex
11/18 Omaha, NE – Waiting Room
11/19 Springfield, MO – The Riff
11/20 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
