Shadow Of Intent Premiere Cover Of Lamb Of God Classic “Laid To Rest”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Shadow Of Intent premiere their take on Lamb Of God‘s classic “Laid To Rest“. That track was first released on Lamb Of God‘s 2004 record “Ashes Of The Wake“.

Shadow Of Intent will be touring this fall with Born Of Osiris. Below’s where that trek will stop:

10/29 Sauget, IL – Pops

10/30 Fort Wayne, IN – Pieres

11/02 Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon

11/03 Patchogue, NY – Stereo Garden

11/05 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

11/06 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

11/07 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

11/09 Reading, PA – Reverb

11/10 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

11/11 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

11/12 Huntington, WVC – The Loud

11/13 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Music Hall

11/14 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

11/16 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

11/17 Madison, WI – The Annex

11/18 Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

11/19 Springfield, MO – The Riff

11/20 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater