Pathology Premiere New Single & Music Video “Engaging In Homicide” - To Release New Album “The Everlasting Plague” In November

Pathology‘s eleventh studio full-length “The Everlasting Plague” will be out in stores November 19th via Nuclear Blast. An official music video for the new advance track off it named “Engaging In Homicide” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below.

Recording sessions for the new album took place earlier this year at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA with Zack Ohren (Suffocation, Warbringer) helming the production, engineering and mixing duties.

Comments drummer Dave Astor:

“The band is very excited and honored to sign with one of the biggest metal labels on the planet. We are happy to call Nuclear Blast our new home! Thanks to Gerardo, Oscar, and the entire Nuclear Blast team for making this a reality. We’re taking things to the next level with the new Pathology album… Get ready!”

“The Everlasting Plague” track listing:

01 – “A Pound Of Flesh”

02 – “Perpetual Torment”

03 – “Engaging In Homicide”

04 – “Procession Of Mangled Humans”

05 – “Viciously Defiled”

06 – “Diseased Morality”

07 – “Submerged In Eviscerated Carnage”

08 – “Corrosive Cranial Affliction”

09 – “As The Entrails Wither”

10 – “Dirge For The Infected”

11 – “Death Ritual Deciphered”

12 – “Decomposition Of Millions”