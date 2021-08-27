The Raven Age Shares New Music Video "Wait For Me"

Melodic metal quartet The Raven Age have shared their newest single "Wait For Me" via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. The track is one of two brand new songs on the band’s upcoming album "Exile." Acoustic soundscapes meet electric instrumentals to produce a luxurious rock ballad that will leave listeners hoping for more. Fans can watch the new music video for "Wait For Me" here.

On the new single, vocalist Matt James shares, "’Wait For Me’ is a song with a universal theme that nearly everyone can relate to. It’s a deeply personal subject to me about how even when we are separated from our loved ones, the 'ties that bind us' together will always bring us back eventually - something I think that all of us have discovered through these trying times."

The Raven Age recently announced their new album "Exile," out September 17th via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. The album consists of 11 tracks including two new original songs, plus reimagined fan favourites from their 2019 release "Conspiracy." "Exile" also features hand-picked live tracks from past shows in Chile, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.