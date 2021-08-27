A Pale Horse Named Death Posts New Single "Reflections Of The Dead" Online

Band Photo: A Pale Horse Named Death (?)

A Pale Horse Named Death, the doom metal band led by founding Type O Negative and Life of Agony member Sal Abruscato, have released their new single "Reflections of the Dead." It's the third new track taken from upcoming album "Infernum In Terra," out 24th September 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV. Watch the visualiser for "Reflections Of The Dead" below.

Sal Abruscato commented on the new single: "For me, one of the best doom songs I have simply ever written; nothing extravagant, just heavy, moody and dark. About a person with deep depression that has the ability to see the dead wherever they look, the gift tortures them but they're so enamoured by it that they want to crossover and join that dimension. Leave behind this cruel raging world!"

"Infernum In Terra" is the fourth studio album by the band and has been mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering (California,USA) while the artwork was created by Kelvin Doran of Serpent Tusk Studios (Dublin, Ireland).