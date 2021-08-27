Rage Releases New Music Video "Monetary Gods"

Today will see the arrival of the second new Rage single and video for the song "Monetary Gods." The song is also included on the upcoming album "Resurrection Day." You can check out the video below.

"Resurrection Day" will be released on September 17th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

=> DigiPak incl. poster

=> 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, orange vinyl, printed inner sleeves

=> Download / Streaming