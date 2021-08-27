Powerwolf Postpones European Tour; Announces Dragonforce And Warkings As Support

Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)

In 2021, the high priests of heavy metal - Powerwolf - have continued their impressive incomparable story! With their latest successful and critically acclaimed studio album "Call Of The Wild," they make history once again. The single "Dancing With The Dead" reached gold status only a few days after release and the studio album is crowned by streams in double figured millions.

Now, due to the current pandemic circumstances Powerwolf have to postpone their headlining tour through Europe announced for 2021, to 2022. The Wolfsnächte 2022 headline tour will lead through Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, UK, the Netherlands and Belgium in November and December!

To shorten the waiting time, Powerwolf are now happy to announce the top-class support acts for the upcoming tour: The British power metallers Dragonforce and the heavy metal warriors Warkings will make the crowd shake!

Powerwolf states:

"Dear friends, we fought until the last breath and tried ALL possible options to see all of you again, but unfortunately we have to postpone our "Wolfsnächte" tour due to the ongoing pandemic and decisions far beyond our control! Words cannot describe the feeling of not being able to meet you all again, we truly miss to celebrate with you!

"But let’s focus on better times: We are excited to announce two great special guests with Dragonforce and Warkings to join us next year! Together we will celebrate the holy metal mass wilder than ever! All tickets will remain valid for the dates in 2022! See you there and stay safe, your wolves!"

Dragonforce's Herman Li adds:

"We love Powerwolf! Their music is awesome and super fun at the same time, just the way we like it. We can't wait for the tour!”

The Tribune of the mighty Warkings:

"When wolves, dragons and kings unite for glorious battles all over Europe no warrior and no shieldmaiden can stay away from the battlefields. Join us on our crusade with our brothers in Powerwolf and Dragonforce!"

The new tourdates are:

11.11.22 DE – Berlin / Velodrom

12.11.22 DE – Munich / Zenith

13.11.22 CZ – Prague / Tipsport Arena

14.11.22 PL – Katowice / MCK

16.11.22 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra

17.11.22 AT – Vienna / Gasometer

18.11.22 DE – Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle

19.11.22 CH – Zurich / Samsung Hall

21.11.22 ES – Barcelona / Razzmatazz

22.11.22 ES – Madrid / Riviera

24.11.22 IT – Milano / Alcatraz

25.11.22 DE – Frankfurt / Jahrhunderthalle

26.11.22 DE – Oberhausen / König Pilsener Arena

27.11.22 FR – Paris / Zenith

29.11.22 UK – London / Roundhouse*

01.12.22 NL – Amsterdam / Afas Live

02.12.22 DE – Hamburg / Sporthalle

03.12.22 DE – Saarbrucken / Saarlandhalle

04.12.22 BE – Antwerp / Lotto Arena

*without Dragonforce