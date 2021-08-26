Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Morte Incandescente

Band Photo: Morte Incandescente (?)

“Depressive Suicidal Black Metal” is one of the most embarrassing styles of heavy metal, one that is essentially the personification of the stereotypical “emo kid” crying in the corner. In stark contrast to such fodder, some black metal bands have plumbed the depths of hateful, depressive madness, negative energy and suicidal themes. Germany’s Bethlehem comes to mind, of course. And Portugal’s long running black metal act Morte Incandescente is another.

The unit has been forwarding its morbid, vile metal madness for 20 years, and on the most metal of days, Halloween, Signal Rex will release Morte Incandescente’s fifth album: “Vala Comum.” The men behind the band are seasoned veterans of the Portuguese black metal scene. Vulturius’ main act is Irae (covered in this column last month), and Nocturnus Horrendus is known for his band Corpus Christii. The caliber of Morte Incandescente’s work proves that it isn’t merely a side project. And Vala Comum continues in the band’s tradition with songs that are just as catchy and nuanced as they are filthy and depraved. For the old guard and new black metal fans who desire something that sounds truly evil, Morte Incandescente is worth checking out, and Vala Comum is a great entry point.