Rivers Of Nihil Posts New Music Video "Focus" Online

On September 24th, Rivers of Nihil will release their fourth full-length, "The Work," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single "Focus" (directed by David Brodsky) can be viewed below.

Brody Uttley (lead guitar, keyboards) comments: "For the 'Focus' video, we once again recruited Mr. David Brodsky, Allie Woest and the team at MyGoodEye. This video tells the story of an individual in a fractured state of mind confronting the darkest parts of his inner self and battling with a physical manifestation of his deepest fears and concerns; the worst parts of himself. This manifestation represents the presence in all of our heads that tries to pull us down into the throes of self-destructive behavior and patterns of thinking. The creature that he is interacting with becomes more apparent as the video progresses (with the main character slipping deeper into psychosis) until the end when he loses his battle and is plunged down into the blackness once and for all; existing permanently in the prison that his delusions have constructed for him...Perhaps finally at peace, or just as likely: never again at peace."