Me And That Man To Release New Album "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2" In November; Releases "Got Your Tongue" Music Video

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Behemoth mastermind Adam "Nergal" Darski has signed a menacing pact with the devil once again, returning with dark folk/blues/Americana influenced solo project Me And That Man’s third full-length studio album, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2," on November 19, 2021 via Napalm Records.

Following the chart-breaking and critically acclaimed antecedent, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1" (2020), the enthralling new offering follows the exciting path Nergal then set ablaze, once again featuring an abundance of heavy music icons – but this time, he takes it to a whole new level. Experience greats such as Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Mary Goore, Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God), Myrkur, Devin Townsend, David Vincent, Doug Blair (W.A.S.P), Hank von Hell (Turbonegro) and Olve "Abbath" Eikemo (Immortal, Abbath) intertwining with the album’s bewitching collection of occult anthems, marking another breathtaking symbiosis of unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, country essence and touch of evil you’ll swear was either beamed straight out of hell or the most blackened of churches.

To mark the album announcement, the devil himself opens a gloomy rift to the most sinister mass and unveils its first track and the official music video. "Got Your Tongue" feat. Chris Georgiadis (Turbowolf) showcases another facet of his juxtaposed project and fuels the fire for more!

Adam "Nergal" Darski on the new album:

"Here we go again, mother lovers! 'New Man, New Songs, Same Shit Volume 2.' You guys know the drill, I recruited the best of the best in heavy music to collaborate on some unique tracks me and the Polish, Italian and Ukrainian crew have been working on over the last 18 months. Once again, the result, amazing and the performances, inspired! Thank you, Comrades - Abbath, Alissa, Amalie, Anders, Blaze, Chris G, Chris H, David, Devin, Douglas, Frank, Gary, Hank, Jeff, Kris, M.Goore, Michale, Ralf and Randy. Who knows when we’ll get together to play these songs but I will try my best to make it happen! Enjoy it everyone!"