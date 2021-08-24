Malignament Premiere New Track "Call of Arms" From Upcoming New Album "Hypocrisis Absolution"
Finnish black metal unit Malignament premiere a new track named “Call of Arms”, taken from their upcoming new album "Hypocrisis Absolution". The record will be released September 24th by Primitive Reaction.
