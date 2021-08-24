Golden God (Witchtrip) Premiere New Song "Flesh" From Upcoming Debut EP
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada-based Golden God (Witchtrip) premiere a new song entitled “Flesh”, taken from their upcoming debut EP, which will be out in stores later this year.
Check out now "Flesh" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Black Label Society Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Malignament Premiere New Track "Call of Arms"
0 Comments on "Golden God (Witchtrip) Premiere New Song 'Flesh'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.