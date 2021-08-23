Gloryhammer Parts Ways With Vocalist Thomas Winkler

Space themed power metal band Gloryhammer has announced that they have parted company with vocalist Thomas Winkler, AKA Angus McFife. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"We regret to announce that Thomas Winkler is no longer a member of Gloryhammer. All upcoming shows (including the UK Tour with Alestorm) will continue as planned, with a new vocalist. For the Eternal Glory of Dundee.

"We have been reading all your comments and appreciate there's a lot of confusion, speculation, and sadness around our last message and we wanted to try and explain why we were so brief.

"Obviously we are all sad that it's come to this, and it's not the outcome anyone really wanted, but we felt we had no option. We currently don't want to elaborate any further, out of respect to Tom.

"All we can promise you is that we will be back, and we will do our very best to bring you a new vocalist that lives up to your expectations so we can continue to bring you Gloryhammer shows and albums, better than ever.

"We want to really thank you for your understanding and kind messages of support, it's a very sad and difficult time for us all."