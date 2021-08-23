Tetrarch Posts New Music Video "Stitch Me Up" Online
Rising metal stars Tetrarch recently released their trailblazing sophomore full-length album, Unstable, to rave reviews and worldwide acclaim, and also announced a slew of fall tour dates with bands such as Atreyu, Nonpoint and more. In anticipation of the return of touring season, the band is thrilled to unleash a blistering new music video for the hard-charging album anthem "Stitch Me Up."
Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe says:
"Shooting the video for 'Stitch Me Up' was super fun and we are honestly thrilled with how it came out. The way the storyline was shot has such a cinematic feel to it and the finished product just looks awesome.
"The theme of this video is kind of about being an outcast in your everyday life. You can sometimes feel like a complete freak when it seems like no one else sees things the same way that you do or has common interests, but finally meeting up with people that are like you can make you feel safe and whole. It reminds me a lot of all of us in the heavy music community and how we may be looked at in strange ways, but when we’re all together we are just one big happy family sharing our love of music."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lordi To Release Seven New Albums At Once
- Next Article:
Persefone Signs With Napalm Records
0 Comments on "Tetrarch Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.