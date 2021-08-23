Lordi To Release "Lordiversity" Box Set Featuring Seven New Albums

A monstrous project is ahead of us and without a doubt, this is as unique as Lordi's costumes and career. Mr. Lordi and his crew are announcing the release of a boxset of 7 new albums at once. The "Lordiversity“ box shall be available on November 26th as 7-CD boxset and as 7-Vinyl boxset in three different colour editions. Each album has a different genre approach (Hard Rock, Disco, Progressive Rock, Heavy Metal, AOR, Thrash/Speed Metal & Industrial Metal) and the whole concept is based on the last record "Killection“, which came out early 2020 and celebrated various chart successess.

Mr. Lordi explains: "Within a week when the Killectour was cut short in March 2020, I realized we're gonna have to use the sudden extra time somehow. It was clear that it is the time to start planning the new album, even though "Killection“ was released not even two months before. I was thinking that the most boring thing we could do after "Killection“, is to do another basic Lordi album. And I was very much enjoying the different styles of song writing, recording and production on 'Killection,' but another boring idea would have been to do a part 2. Since 'Killection' is a fictional compilation album from a fictional back catalogue that doesn't exist, I got the idea that the only thing that could top that, is to record and release that fictional back catalogue. And until Halloween 2021 the fictional back catalogue will be no longer fictional, it actually will exist... at least for the most part. My original idea was to release 10 albums, but the label said that is insane. But 7 is a number they felt that is somewhat sane, hahahaha!"

The new song "Believe Me" has it’s origin in the band fictional Disco-era. Imagine Lordi performing a classic disco track in the style ABBA, KISS or the Bee Gees in the late 70s, while Disco music hit its peak. A hilarious and entertaining idea that now becomes reality. Watch the comic clip for that track below.