Light Of The Morning Star Premiere New Song "Spectres" From Upcoming New Album "Charnel Noir"
Light Of The Morning Star premiere a new song entitled “Spectres”, taken from their upcoming new album "Charnel Noir". Debemur Morti Productions will release "Charnel Noir" on October 1st. A vinyl version will be available on December 10th.
Describes the label:
“Potently blending cinematic Deathrock, ghoulish Doom, heavy Post-Punk and atmospheric Black Metal, Charnel Noir is a hook-ridden exploration of the necromantic Undead which captures the restraint, tension and dark romanticism present in the great canonical Gothic works”.
