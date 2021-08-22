Noltem Premiere New Single "Figment" From Upcoming New Album "Illusions in the Wake"
U.S. atmospheric black metal band Noltem premiere a new single named “Figment”, taken from their upcoming new album "Illusions in the Wake". The record releases October 10th on Transcending Obscurity.
