Vomit Spell Premiere New Track "Necrotonic" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
German death metal influenced grindcore band Vomit Spell premiere a new track titled “Necrotonic”, taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, set for release by FDA Records on October 19th.
Check out now "Necrotonic" below.
