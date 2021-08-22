Churchburn Premiere New Song & Music Video "Swallowed By Dust" From Upcoming New Album "Genocidal Rite"
Churchburn premiere a new song and music video “Swallowed By Dust”, The track is taken from the band’s third album "Genocidal Rite", which drops on November 5th via Translation Loss.
