Infiltrated Mankind Premiere New Song "World Wide Deicide" From Upcoming New Album "Inside the Apelike"
Infiltrated Mankind premiere a new song entitled “World Wide Deicide”, taken from their upcoming new album "Inside the Apelike. The outing is set for release on September 17th by Ungodly Ruins Productions, who recommends it for fans of Decrepit Birth, Spawn Of Possession, and Archspire. The album is available on CD, limited-edition didgipack, and digital formats, along with other merch options.
Check out now "World Wide Deicide" streaming via YouTube below.
