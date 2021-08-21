Exodus Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" From Upcoming New Album "Persona Non Grata"
Exodus announce their eleventh studio full-length “Persona Non Grata“. Nuclear Blast have planned a November 19th release date for that album.
A first advance track “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)“ has premiered online with a music video streaming for you below.
Says guitarist Gary Holt:
“After what seems like an eon, we now have the debut of our first single, ‘The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)‘. I’m so jacked up for this and the release of ‘Persona Non Grata‘! Let’s get the bloodletting started!”
“Persona Non Grata” track listing:
01 – “Persona Non Grata”
02 – “R.E.M.F”
03 – “Slipping Into Madness”
04 – “Elitist”
05 – “Prescribing Horror”
06 – “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)”
07 – “The Years Of Death And Dying”
08 – “Clickbait”
09 – “Cosa Del Pantano”
10 – “Lunatic-Liar-Lord”
11 – “The Fires Of Division”
12 – “Antiseed”
The band have a pair of live shows lined up with their ex-drummer John Tempesta filling in for Tom Hunting, who continues to recover from a cancer-related full gastrectormy. Those dates include:
08/22 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino (‘Psycho Las Vegas‘)
09/08-11 Cave In Rock, IL – Hogrock Compound (‘Full Terror Assault‘)
Exodus will be out this fall on ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘ with Testament and Death Angel. The trek will hit the below cities:
10/06 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (Testament only)
10/08 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
10/10 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
10/11 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/12 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/14 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/15 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
10/16 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/18 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
10/20 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
10/21 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/22 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
10/23 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/26 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
10/27 Boston, MA – House Of Blues
10/28 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
10/29 Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theater
10/30 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
11/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
11/02 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11/04 Detroit, MI – The Majestic
11/05 Joliet, IL – The Forge
11/06 Joliet, IL – The Forge
11/07 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
11/09 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/27 Oakland, CA – The Fox
