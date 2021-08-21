Exodus Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" From Upcoming New Album "Persona Non Grata"

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Exodus announce their eleventh studio full-length “Persona Non Grata“. Nuclear Blast have planned a November 19th release date for that album.

A first advance track “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)“ has premiered online with a music video streaming for you below.





Says guitarist Gary Holt:

“After what seems like an eon, we now have the debut of our first single, ‘The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)‘. I’m so jacked up for this and the release of ‘Persona Non Grata‘! Let’s get the bloodletting started!”

“Persona Non Grata” track listing:

01 – “Persona Non Grata”

02 – “R.E.M.F”

03 – “Slipping Into Madness”

04 – “Elitist”

05 – “Prescribing Horror”

06 – “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)”

07 – “The Years Of Death And Dying”

08 – “Clickbait”

09 – “Cosa Del Pantano”

10 – “Lunatic-Liar-Lord”

11 – “The Fires Of Division”

12 – “Antiseed”

The band have a pair of live shows lined up with their ex-drummer John Tempesta filling in for Tom Hunting, who continues to recover from a cancer-related full gastrectormy. Those dates include:

08/22 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino (‘Psycho Las Vegas‘)

09/08-11 Cave In Rock, IL – Hogrock Compound (‘Full Terror Assault‘)

Exodus will be out this fall on ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘ with Testament and Death Angel. The trek will hit the below cities:

10/06 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (Testament only)

10/08 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

10/10 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

10/11 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/12 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/14 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

10/15 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

10/16 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/18 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

10/20 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/21 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/22 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

10/23 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/26 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/27 Boston, MA – House Of Blues

10/28 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

10/29 Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theater

10/30 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

11/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/02 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/04 Detroit, MI – The Majestic

11/05 Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/06 Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/07 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

11/09 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/27 Oakland, CA – The Fox