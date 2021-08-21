Aborted Premiere “ManiaCult” Title Track - Fit For An Autopsy’s Joe Badolato Guests

A new official visualizer clip for the title track to Aborted‘s upcoming eleventh studio full-length “ManiaCult” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. That track features a guest spot from Fit For An Autopsy frontman Joe Badolato. Century Media will have “ManiaCult” out in stores on September 10th, 2021.





Comment Aborted:

“Like lambs to the slaughter, Wayland takes you to your next trip after you spent the night in hell. Ghouls and Ghoulettes, we are very proud to present to you the title track of our new album Maniacult, errr… ‘MANIACULT’!!! This song features a very special guest, our good friend and one and only Joebad from Fit for an Autopsy making sure you shake dat ass during its heavier parts. We hope you enjoy becoming part of the ManiaCult, as we have quite a few surprises left to come! We have such sights to show you.”