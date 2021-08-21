The Absence Premiere New Music Video For “Faith In Uncreation”

The Absence premiere an official music video for their track “Faith In Uncreation” off of their latest album, “Coffinized“, which arrived this past June via M-Theory Audio.

Explains drummer Jeramie Kling:

“From the moment I heard this song, I was hooked. It became one of my favorites on the record. It was a pleasure to work Anthony at Zenbeast. He captured exactly the vibe and visuals we were going for. I hope everyone enjoys this video as much as we do.”