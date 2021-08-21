The Absence Premiere New Music Video For “Faith In Uncreation”
Band Photo: The Absence (?)
The Absence premiere an official music video for their track “Faith In Uncreation” off of their latest album, “Coffinized“, which arrived this past June via M-Theory Audio.
Explains drummer Jeramie Kling:
“From the moment I heard this song, I was hooked. It became one of my favorites on the record. It was a pleasure to work Anthony at Zenbeast. He captured exactly the vibe and visuals we were going for. I hope everyone enjoys this video as much as we do.”
