Vulvodynia Premiere New Music Video “Banquet Of Enigmatic Horrors II: Agony” - Archspire Singer Oliver Rae Aleron Guests
Vulvodynia premiere a new music video for the second half of their ‘Banquet Of Enigmatic Horrors” series. This latest song is named “Banquet Of Enigmatic Horrors II: Agony” and finds Archspire frontman Oliver Rae Aleron guesting. The band’s new outing “Praenuntius Infiniti” will be released on September 17th by Unique Leader Records.
Tell Vulvodynia:
“We are super excited to release this single, it’s the second half of a two-part epic. ‘The Banquet Of Enigmatic Horrors, Part 2: Agony‘ is for sure a band favourite! Not only for how pummelling it is but also because of the guests we have on it. Malcolm Pugh of Inferi shows up on our track-list again with his tasteful display of Orchestration and alien theremin use. But what really sends this single over the edge is machine gun vocal extraordinaire Oliver Rae Aleron of Archspire. He completely blew us away with his absolutely insane yet precise speed vocals. We hope old fans and new fans alike can appreciate this behemoth!”
