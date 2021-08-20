"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Report

Live Concert Report: 2021 Josefstadt (Day Three) Czech

posted Aug 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

Josefstadt ended less than a week ago, and the festival already seems like a lifetime has passed since. It doesn’t hurt that I’ve flown halfway across the world during that week and reentered an entirely different life. Anyway, as promised, you can find some photos from the third and final day below.

josefstadt catastrofy topaz denoise ai-standard

Catastrofy



innersphere josefstadt topaz denoise ai-low-light

Innersphere

josefstadt altars ablaze topaz denoise ai-standard

Altars Ablaze


Mgla's Maciej Kowalski

Gruzja @ Josefstadt

Gruzja

josefstadt doomas topaz denoise ai-low-light

Doomas

josefstadt st lemmy altar topaz denoise ai-low-light

St Lemmy altar @ Josefstadt

azarath josefstadt Zbigniew Robert Prominski Inferno topaz denoise ai-low-light

Azarath's Inferno

sdi josefstadt topaz denoise ai-low-light

S.D.I.

josefstadt igorrr topaz denoise ai-low-light

Igorrr's Aphrodite Patoulidou

josefstadt reactory goat topaz denoise ai-low-light

Animal zombies crowd surfing during Reactory


josefstadt mgla topaz denoise ai-low-light

Mgla closed out the Sea Shepherd stage on Saturday night

Many more different photos will also be posted here.


