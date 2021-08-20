Report

Live Concert Report: 2021 Josefstadt (Day Three) Czech

Josefstadt ended less than a week ago, and the festival already seems like a lifetime has passed since. It doesn’t hurt that I’ve flown halfway across the world during that week and reentered an entirely different life. Anyway, as promised, you can find some photos from the third and final day below.

Catastrofy









Innersphere

Altars Ablaze





Mgla's Maciej Kowalski

Gruzja

Doomas

St Lemmy altar @ Josefstadt

Azarath's Inferno

S.D.I.

Igorrr's Aphrodite Patoulidou

Animal zombies crowd surfing during Reactory





Mgla closed out the Sea Shepherd stage on Saturday night

