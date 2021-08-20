Hollow Front Premiere New Single “Treading Water”

Hollow Front‘s new track “Treading Water” has premiered online is up for streaming via YouTube for you below.

Says frontman Tyler Tate of this new single:

“It’s a song about being dragged under by the negative thoughts in your head and always feeling like you’re taking one step forward and ten steps back. It describes that feeling of drowning in your life, but always fighting and clawing your way back up to the surface, and not believing all the negative things your mind is telling you because you have a purpose to fulfil.

It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve ever written and I’m absolutely thrilled to release it for the world to hear. ‘Treading Water‘ is the first big step towards releasing the best material we’ve created this far in our careers.”