Bound In Fear Premiere New Single “Scar Of Man” - Alluvial’s Kevin Muller Guests
Bound In Fear‘s latest advance track “Scar Of Man” has premiered online via the below lyric video. The single features a guest spot from Kevin Muller, vocalist of Alluvial/The Merciless Concept.
The track itself is off the band’s sophomore album “Penance“, due out October 15th via Unique Leader Records.
Explain guitarists Steve Hunt and Ben Sutherland:
“‘Scar Of Man‘ is an experimental track for Bound In Fear, but highlights a new side to the band’s music that will be demonstrated on ‘Penance‘ - technical guitar parts fit comfortably with the downtempo and beatdown patterns that our fans will recognize.
We look forward to hearing and seeing people’s reactions to the new aspects of our sound - not only on the record, but when we bring the new songs to stages across Europe and the UK in 2021 and 2022.”
The band’s touring plans are as follows:
09/18 Manchester, UK – Rebellion (‘FuryFest‘)
11/12 Lyon, FRA – Salle de la Ficelle (‘Baka Fest‘)
w/ Osiah & Godeater:
12/12 Birmingham, UK – Mama Rouxs
12/13 Glasgow, UK – Garage Attic
12/14 Newcastle, UK – Think Tank
12/15 Manchester, UK – Star & Garter
12/16 London, UK – New Cross Inn
12/17 Cardiff, UK – Fuel
12/18 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store
12/19 Southampton, UK – The Joiners
w/ Ingested, Vulvodynia & VCTMS:
03/18 Birmingham, UK – Asylum 2
03/19 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
03/20 Glasgow, UK – Audio
03/21 Newcastle, UK – Think Tank
03/22 Leeds, UK – The Key Club
03/23 Bristol, UK – The Exchange
03/24 Southampton, UK – The Joiners
03/25 London, UK – The Underworld
03/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club
03/27 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
03/29 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
03/30 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz
03/31 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang
04/01 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
04/02 Leipzig, GER – Bandhaus
04/03 Prague, CZE – Nova Chemlnice
04/04 Jablunkov, CZE – Rokac
04/05 Vienna, AUT – Escape
04/06 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
04/07 Munich, GER – Feierwerk
04/08 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
04/09 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte
04/10 Paris, FRA – Gibus
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Inferi Premiere New Animated Music Video
- Next Article:
Hollow Front Premiere New Single "Treading Water"
0 Comments on "Bound In Fear Premiere New Single “Scar Of Man”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.