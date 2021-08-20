Bound In Fear Premiere New Single “Scar Of Man” - Alluvial’s Kevin Muller Guests

Bound In Fear‘s latest advance track “Scar Of Man” has premiered online via the below lyric video. The single features a guest spot from Kevin Muller, vocalist of Alluvial/The Merciless Concept.

The track itself is off the band’s sophomore album “Penance“, due out October 15th via Unique Leader Records.

Explain guitarists Steve Hunt and Ben Sutherland:

“‘Scar Of Man‘ is an experimental track for Bound In Fear, but highlights a new side to the band’s music that will be demonstrated on ‘Penance‘ - technical guitar parts fit comfortably with the downtempo and beatdown patterns that our fans will recognize.

We look forward to hearing and seeing people’s reactions to the new aspects of our sound - not only on the record, but when we bring the new songs to stages across Europe and the UK in 2021 and 2022.”

The band’s touring plans are as follows:

09/18 Manchester, UK – Rebellion (‘FuryFest‘)

11/12 Lyon, FRA – Salle de la Ficelle (‘Baka Fest‘)

w/ Osiah & Godeater:

12/12 Birmingham, UK – Mama Rouxs

12/13 Glasgow, UK – Garage Attic

12/14 Newcastle, UK – Think Tank

12/15 Manchester, UK – Star & Garter

12/16 London, UK – New Cross Inn

12/17 Cardiff, UK – Fuel

12/18 Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

12/19 Southampton, UK – The Joiners

w/ Ingested, Vulvodynia & VCTMS:

03/18 Birmingham, UK – Asylum 2

03/19 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

03/20 Glasgow, UK – Audio

03/21 Newcastle, UK – Think Tank

03/22 Leeds, UK – The Key Club

03/23 Bristol, UK – The Exchange

03/24 Southampton, UK – The Joiners

03/25 London, UK – The Underworld

03/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club

03/27 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

03/29 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

03/30 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz

03/31 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang

04/01 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

04/02 Leipzig, GER – Bandhaus

04/03 Prague, CZE – Nova Chemlnice

04/04 Jablunkov, CZE – Rokac

04/05 Vienna, AUT – Escape

04/06 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

04/07 Munich, GER – Feierwerk

04/08 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

04/09 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte

04/10 Paris, FRA – Gibus