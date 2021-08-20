"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Inferi Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Vile Genesis”

posted Aug 20, 2021 at 2:23 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

An animated official music video for the title track to Inferi‘s upcoming new release “Vile Genesis” has premiered online streaming below. It’s the final advance track to be shared ahead of the album's release on September 10th through The Artisan Era.


Tell the band:

“This third and final single for ‘Vile Genesis‘ is one of the most ambitious and demanding songs we’ve ever put together. Everyone brought their A-game for this one, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with you!”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Inferi Premiere New Animated Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 