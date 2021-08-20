Inferi Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Vile Genesis”
An animated official music video for the title track to Inferi‘s upcoming new release “Vile Genesis” has premiered online streaming below. It’s the final advance track to be shared ahead of the album's release on September 10th through The Artisan Era.
Tell the band:
“This third and final single for ‘Vile Genesis‘ is one of the most ambitious and demanding songs we’ve ever put together. Everyone brought their A-game for this one, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with you!”
