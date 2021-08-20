Spiritbox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hurt You”

Spiritbox premiere their new advance track “Hurt You“, coming with amusic video streaming below. The single is taken from thegroup’s debut full-length “Eternal Blue“, which will be out September 17th.

Early 2022 will find Spiritbox out on the road touring with Underoath and Every Time I Die. You can catch the band live on the below dates:

02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius

03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/11 Toronto, ON – History

03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora

03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome

03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03/22 Cincinnati, OH – ICON

03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle