Spiritbox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hurt You”
Spiritbox premiere their new advance track “Hurt You“, coming with amusic video streaming below. The single is taken from thegroup’s debut full-length “Eternal Blue“, which will be out September 17th.
Early 2022 will find Spiritbox out on the road touring with Underoath and Every Time I Die. You can catch the band live on the below dates:
02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius
03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/11 Toronto, ON – History
03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora
03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/22 Cincinnati, OH – ICON
03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
