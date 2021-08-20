Silent Planet Premiere New Single “Panopticon”

Silent Planet‘s return with a new track and music video titled “Panopticon“. You can stream the new clip which has premiered online via YouTube below.

Next month Silent Planet will be out on the below tour w/ Motionless In White, Light The Torch and Dying Wish:

09/07 Sauget, IL – Pops

09/08 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

09/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/14 Wilmington, DE – The Queen

09/15 Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

09/17 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

09/18 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s

09/19 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/21 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

09/22 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

09/25 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade