Silent Planet Premiere New Single “Panopticon”
Silent Planet‘s return with a new track and music video titled “Panopticon“. You can stream the new clip which has premiered online via YouTube below.
Next month Silent Planet will be out on the below tour w/ Motionless In White, Light The Torch and Dying Wish:
09/07 Sauget, IL – Pops
09/08 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
09/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/14 Wilmington, DE – The Queen
09/15 Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater
09/17 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
09/18 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s
09/19 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/21 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
09/22 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
09/25 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
