Iron Maiden Posts New Single "Stratego" Online

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

"Stratego" is the second track from Maiden’s long-awaited, 17th studio album, "Senjutsu" which is being released globally on September 3rd.

It’s one of two songs on the 10 track, 82 minutes long album written by guitarist Janick Gers and founder member/ bassist Steve Harris.

Recorded back in 2019 again at Guillaume Tell studios in Paris, the track was produced by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley & co-produced by Steve Harris.

You can check out the video ‘The Making Of Senjutsu’ which was issued last week below.