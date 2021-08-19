The Blood of Christ Premiere New Music Video For "Moonshroud… The Crescent Glow" From Upcoming Re-Release Of "The Lonely Flowers of Autumn"
Canadian death metal veterans of The Blood of Christ (aka Blood of Christ) premiere a new music video for “Moonshroud… The Crescent Glow”, taken from their upcoming new re-release of "The Lonely Flowers of Autumn" (1995). The album was remastered by Dan Swano (Incantation, Jungle Rot, Asphyx) and is about to drop as limited edition cassette and CD via CDN Records.
Check out now "Moonshroud… The Crescent Glow" below.
Says frontman Jason Deaville:
“‘Moonshroud…the Crescent Glow’ was one of the first two songs written for the The Lonely Flowers of Autumn demo back in early 1995. It was almost exclusively our opening song in live performances back then. ‘Moonshroud’ represents the more extreme side of our songwriting both musically and with vocal delivery and is my personal favourite Blood of Christ song. We chose this song to release as a video single because the original had a rough mix where you could barely hear the riffs and we felt that the remixed/remastered version gave a more clear and defined spread to the instruments: allowing the listener to really hear how sick this tune is.”
