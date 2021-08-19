Rolo Tomassi Premiere New Music Video “Cloaked” - Sign With eOne

Rolo Tomassi have inked a new record deal with eOne and premiere a new music video for their latest single “Cloaked” streaming via YouTube below:

Comments vocalist/keyboardist James Spence:

“We’re thrilled to be signing with eOne Heavy for this new record. It was an easy decision for us and they’ve been a dream to work with. We’re looking forwards to everything that follows.”

Adds frontwoman Eva Spence:

“We’re excited to finally share new music after spending the last two years working on our new record. Writing has been essential for us this past year in the absence of playing live, we can’t wait to get back on the road and hope to see you at a show soon.”

Continues Spence:

“David and James who worked on the video really helped us to bring to life the themes of the song. The narrative visualizes the process of change within us with every new experience we have. The themes of dualism and identity are explored through the contrasting colours and the movements of the characters.”