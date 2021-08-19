Obscura Premiere New Music Video “A Valediction”

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Obscura premiere the title track to their new album “A Valediction“. Mirko Witzki directed the music video for it streaming via YouTube for you below.

The upcoming new record reunites Steffen Kummerer with guitarist Christian Münzner and bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling. Drummer David Diepold (Monument Of Misanthropy, Cognizance, etc.) completes the group’s lineup. A November 19th release date has been scheduled by Relapse.





Tells frontman Kummerer:

“The title track combines past and future to the present. With a combination of virtuosity, catchiness and clear arrangements, ‘A Valediction‘ unfolds a bittersweet, fragile temper and sums up the lyrical framework of the entire album. A worthy title track and characterful summit of upcoming concerts.”