The Hellfreaks Premiere New Music Video “Old Tomorrows”

Hungarian punk/metal outfit Hellfreaks have inked a deal with Napalm Records and premiere a new music video titled “Old Tomorrows” streaming via YouTube below.





“We’re thrilled and proud that we can reveal one of the biggest news in our history – our signing to Napalm Records! The last decade was a hell of a ride for us and especially the pandemic right after our latest album release hit us pretty hard. Who’d have thought that this could turn into such a happy end? But you can be sure that this is not the end, this is just the START! We can’t imagine a better partner of supporting our vision of music, of mixing metal aggression with the attitude of punk.

We always stood for strength and were the voice for those who are done with collecting more scars, but now we’re stoked on a whole new level and are ready to make all our freaks and our new label proud!”

“With ‘Old Tomorrows‘ we would like to welcome you in our new era! If ‘Old Tomorrows‘ would get manifested, you would face an ageless architect who is planning an indestructible bridge between generations. Most of us grew up being told to respect our elders in any case. The box was ticked. But it’s just not working like that.

As the world is changing quickly the gap between all generations is constantly growing. While elders are expecting respect for their experiences, youngsters feel unvalued, as their potential seems to be ignored. We’re pointing out each other’s differences, while not seeing that the disrespect comes from the same root – we’re not doing things the same way. It’s time to accept that we’re not better than the other, but that we can get a better version of ourselves if we open our minds. ‘Young mistakers, old days chasers, let’s become generation breakers!'”