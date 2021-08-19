Gatecreeper Premiere Two-Song Live Music Video
Gatecreeper premiere a two-song live set showcasing the performance of “Emptiness” and “Absence Of Light“. The video was shot live at The Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gravewalker Premiere "As The Earth Grew Dark"
- Next Article:
The Hellfreaks Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Gatecreeper Premiere Live Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.