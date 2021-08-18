Gravewalker Premiere New Single "As The Earth Grew Dark" From Upcoming New Album
Dallas Texas-based symphonic deathcore outfit Gravewalker premiere a new song “As The Earth Grew Dark”, taken from their impending new album of the same name, due out August 31st, 2021.
