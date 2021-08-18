Headline News

Aeon Premiere First New Song In Nine Years

Aeon return with their first new single in almost a decade titled "Church Of Horror". The track features guitarist Daniel Dlimi, bassist Tony Östman and session drummer Janne Jaloma (Dark Funeral). "Church Of Horror" is off the new Aeon album "God Ends Here", due out on October 15.

Explains guitarist Zeb Nilsson:

"I have absolutely no interest in just doing the exact same style over and over again. So I did some more 'epic' stuff with other influences, like Samael and Emperor and different classical pieces. As we worked on the album I came up with an idea to continue where we left off on Aeons Black.

So the first thing on this album is an alternative version of how Aeons Black ended. If were to compare it to something it would be the scene with the Balrog in Lord Of The Rings, where in the sequel you continue where the audience were left hanging, but here you get an alternative version or POV of the same thing.

This album has got two main themes in many alternative versions both in riffs and orchestral samplers in different songs, as well as intro tracks. If you listen carefully you will notice them. There's a lot of thought put into this album in that way, and this is a way for us to push death metal further as a genre, but of course we are still Aeon. We will always sound like Aeon, we just go a bit further this time."