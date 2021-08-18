Headline News
Aeon Premiere First New Song In Nine Years
Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)
Aeon return with their first new single in almost a decade titled "Church Of Horror". The track features guitarist Daniel Dlimi, bassist Tony Östman and session drummer Janne Jaloma (Dark Funeral). "Church Of Horror" is off the new Aeon album "God Ends Here", due out on October 15.
Explains guitarist Zeb Nilsson:
"I have absolutely no interest in just doing the exact same style over and over again. So I did some more 'epic' stuff with other influences, like Samael and Emperor and different classical pieces. As we worked on the album I came up with an idea to continue where we left off on Aeons Black.
So the first thing on this album is an alternative version of how Aeons Black ended. If were to compare it to something it would be the scene with the Balrog in Lord Of The Rings, where in the sequel you continue where the audience were left hanging, but here you get an alternative version or POV of the same thing.
This album has got two main themes in many alternative versions both in riffs and orchestral samplers in different songs, as well as intro tracks. If you listen carefully you will notice them. There's a lot of thought put into this album in that way, and this is a way for us to push death metal further as a genre, but of course we are still Aeon. We will always sound like Aeon, we just go a bit further this time."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Creeping Death Premiere New Track & Music Video
- Next Article:
Gravewalker Premiere "As The Earth Grew Dark"
0 Comments on "Aeon Premiere First New Music In Nine Years"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.