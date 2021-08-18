Creeping Death Premiere New Track & Music Video "The Edge Of Existence" From Upcoming New EP
Creeping Death announce an October 8 release date for their new EP "The Edge Of Existence", and premiere the title track for it accompanied by a music video streaming for via YouTube for you below. The EP was recorded at Homewrecker Recording Studio in Tucson, Arizona and produced by Ryan Bram (Gatecreeper, Bitter Rivals, Sex Prisoner).
Tells guitarist Trey Pemberton:
“We’re aren’t trying to be the most innovative death metal band. We just want to be heavy and fun. You’ll hear a natural progression from Wretched Illusions to The Edge Of Existence. And the next LP will be different, as well. Each release will be at least a little bit different from each other, but they will all still sound like Creeping Death. That’s who we are.”
