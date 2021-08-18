Xenosis Premiere New Song "Prophetic Blight" From Upcoming New Album "Paralled Existence"
Connecticut-based death metal band Xenosis premiere a new song entitled “Prophetic Blight”, taken from their upcoming new album "Paralled Existence". The record is set for release on October 1st.
Check out now "Prophetic Blight" below.
The cover art was created by Caelan Stokkerman (Soreption, Lorna Shore, Fires In The Distance, etc.), and mixing and mastering was helmed by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Studio, in Milford, CT.
