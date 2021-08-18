"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Xenosis Premiere New Song "Prophetic Blight" From Upcoming New Album "Paralled Existence"

posted Aug 18, 2021 at 2:49 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Connecticut-based death metal band Xenosis premiere a new song entitled “Prophetic Blight”, taken from their upcoming new album "Paralled Existence". The record is set for release on October 1st.

Check out now "Prophetic Blight" below.

The cover art was created by Caelan Stokkerman (Soreption, Lorna Shore, Fires In The Distance, etc.), and mixing and mastering was helmed by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Studio, in Milford, CT.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Xenosis Premiere New Song 'Prophetic Blight'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 