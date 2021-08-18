Every Time I Die Premiere New Song & Music Video "Post-Boredom" From Upcoming New Album "Radical"
Every Time I Die announce an October 22nd release date via Epitaph for their upcoming studio full-length “Radical“. The band premiere the below official music video for their latest advance track off it named “Post-Boredom“.
Explains singer Keith Buckley:
“‘Post-Boredom‘ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth. I wasn’t hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning.
I see this song from a distance. It’s reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?”
Adds Buckley:
“I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”
“Radical” track listing:
01 – “Dark Distance”
02 – “Sly”
03 – “Planet Shit”
04 – “Post-Boredom”
05 – “A Colossal Wreck”
06 – “Desperate Pleasures”
07 – “All This And War”
08 – “Thing With Feathers”
09 – “Hostile Architecture”
10 – “AWOL”
11 – “The Whip”
12 – “White Void”
13 – “Distress Rehearsal”
14 – “sexsexsex”
15 – “People Verses”
16 – “We Go Together”
The band’s current touring plans are as follows:
08/28 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (feat. The Ghost Inside)
09/23 Memphis, TN – Growlers (feat. Eighteen Visions & Few Left Standing)
09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
12/10-11 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks (‘Tid The Season‘)
w/ Underoath & Spiritbox:
02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius
03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/11 Toronto, ON – History
03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora
03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/22 Cincinnati, OH – ICON
03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
w/ The Bronx, Jesus Piece & Sanction:
01/27 Brighton, UK – Chalk
01/28 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
01/29 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
01/30 Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory
02/01 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanisers
02/02 Newcastle, UK – The Boiler Shop
02/03 Leeds, UK – Stylus
02/04 Bristol, UK – SWX
02/05 London, UK – Roundhouse
