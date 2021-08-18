Every Time I Die Premiere New Song & Music Video "Post-Boredom" From Upcoming New Album "Radical"

Every Time I Die announce an October 22nd release date via Epitaph for their upcoming studio full-length “Radical“. The band premiere the below official music video for their latest advance track off it named “Post-Boredom“.

Explains singer Keith Buckley:

“‘Post-Boredom‘ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth. I wasn’t hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning.

I see this song from a distance. It’s reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?”

Adds Buckley:

“I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”

“Radical” track listing:

01 – “Dark Distance”

02 – “Sly”

03 – “Planet Shit”

04 – “Post-Boredom”

05 – “A Colossal Wreck”

06 – “Desperate Pleasures”

07 – “All This And War”

08 – “Thing With Feathers”

09 – “Hostile Architecture”

10 – “AWOL”

11 – “The Whip”

12 – “White Void”

13 – “Distress Rehearsal”

14 – “sexsexsex”

15 – “People Verses”

16 – “We Go Together”

The band’s current touring plans are as follows:

08/28 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (feat. The Ghost Inside)

09/23 Memphis, TN – Growlers (feat. Eighteen Visions & Few Left Standing)

09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

12/10-11 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks (‘Tid The Season‘)

w/ Underoath & Spiritbox:

02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius

03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/11 Toronto, ON – History

03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora

03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome

03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03/22 Cincinnati, OH – ICON

03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

w/ The Bronx, Jesus Piece & Sanction:

01/27 Brighton, UK – Chalk

01/28 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

01/29 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

01/30 Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory

02/01 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanisers

02/02 Newcastle, UK – The Boiler Shop

02/03 Leeds, UK – Stylus

02/04 Bristol, UK – SWX

02/05 London, UK – Roundhouse