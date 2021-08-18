Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vanilla Paste” - Chelsea Grin & Fire From The Gods Members Guest

Tallah premiere a new track and music video “Vanilla Paste”. Ther clip was helmed by Anthony Altamura, which fetaures guests appearrances of Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin/Darko), AJ Channer (Fire From The Gods) and G (Guerrila Warfare).

In other news rhythm guitarist Alex Snowden, formerly of Doll Skin, joined the band last year, replacing Eric Novroski.

Says singer Justin Bonitz:

“The track is asically about having bullshit forced down your throat, whether it is lies from the media, unimportant drama, abuse from a significant other, etc. “‘Vanilla Paste‘ represents something you are digesting which has no nutritional value or substance. It is just flavored paste. It tastes sweet and stimulates your senses, but it is not actually doing anything for you. You cannot survive off of nothing, and that is what that crap is, nothing. In this song, we have people who have been fed this ‘nothing’ their whole lives. They are tired of it [and] ready to make a change.”