Mystic Festival Update: Opeth, Mastodon, Killing Joke, Mayhem, Heilung and many others join the line-up

posted Aug 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Opeth, Mastodon, Killing Joke, Mayhem, Heilung, Obituary, Kvelertak, Baroness, Solstafir, Witchcraft and Code Orange join the already stacked Mystic Festival line-up set to take place 2nd-4th June 2022 in Gdansk, Poland. So far 64 bands are set to play with a few more yet to be announced.

