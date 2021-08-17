See: Sepultura Shred Through "Slave New World" w/ Trivium's Matt Heafy
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Sepultura share their performance of "Slave New World" taken from their live-in-quarantine album "SepulQuarta". The track in particular and also the video streaming via YouTube below feature Trivium singer and guitarist Matt Heafy.
Comments guitarist Andreas Kisser:
"The SepulQuarta album is probably the one I am most proud of!. 2020 was the most difficult time for a band to survive, without the stage and the direct contact with the fans, but we managed to keep going strong and the album is a consequence of the unity plus the positive attitude from the band.
"The album sounds great, alive, and very real! All the guests did an amazing job and we feel more than ever that we have a huge Sepultura family out there. Thank you so much for everyone’s support and hope to see you all soon. This album is for you! Enjoy the music!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "See: Sepultura Shred Through 'Slave New World'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.