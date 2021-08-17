See: Sepultura Shred Through "Slave New World" w/ Trivium's Matt Heafy

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Sepultura share their performance of "Slave New World" taken from their live-in-quarantine album "SepulQuarta". The track in particular and also the video streaming via YouTube below feature Trivium singer and guitarist Matt Heafy.

Comments guitarist Andreas Kisser:

"The SepulQuarta album is probably the one I am most proud of!. 2020 was the most difficult time for a band to survive, without the stage and the direct contact with the fans, but we managed to keep going strong and the album is a consequence of the unity plus the positive attitude from the band.

"The album sounds great, alive, and very real! All the guests did an amazing job and we feel more than ever that we have a huge Sepultura family out there. Thank you so much for everyone’s support and hope to see you all soon. This album is for you! Enjoy the music!"