Lair of the White Worm Premiere New Song & Music Video "Bankrupt Morality" From Upcoming Debut EP
Lair of the White Worm - led by John Cooke (Napalm Death, Venomous Concept, Anaal Nathrakh, Corrupt Moral Altar) - premiere a new song titled “Bankrupt Morality”, taken from their upcoming self-titled debut EP. "Lair of the White Worm" is due out October 15th via Trepanation Recordings and APF Records.
Tells Cooke:
“The first Lair of the White Worm EP has been in the works for many years between tours, and sometimes written while on tour. Especially after covid hit, it has been a way for me to deal with the last 18 months at home and try to turn a negative into a positive.”
